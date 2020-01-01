Manchester United block Lindelof from joining Sweden squad for friendly in coronavirus-hit Denmark

The Red Devils will not be releasing the centre-half for the international due to Covid-19 travel restrictions in the United Kingdom

have blocked Victor Lindelof from linking up with the squad for their friendly with due to Covid-19 travel restrictions currently in place throughout the United Kingdom.

A mutation of the coronavirus which continues to cause havoc around the world has been discovered in Scandinavia. The new thread is said to have been spread by minks, with movement in and out of Denmark being severely impacted as a result – with the UK government among those to have implemented bans.

Quarantine exemptions are being offered for elite sportspeople amid the global pandemic, but no green light will be given for Lindelof or four other members of the Sweden squad that are based in English and Scottish football.

More teams

A statement from the Swedish FA on its official website read: “Sweden's five national team players from and will not be available in the international match against Denmark due to quarantine rules. Instead, the players will join the national team gathering in Stockholm after the match.

“The five players affected are Robin Olsen, Emil Krafth, Filip Helander, Victor Lindelof and Ken Sema. Due to the United Kingdom's quarantine rules against Denmark, the quintet will not be released by their clubs to take part in the international match.

“If the players need to be quarantined for more than five days after the national team gathering, there is no requirement for the clubs to release the players. In this case, our players will not be released for the match against Denmark.

Article continues below

“However, the clubs will release the players for the other two matches, against and , says Stefan Pettersson. Substitutes will be called in for the international match against Denmark.”

Sweden are due to face Denmark on Wednesday, before then taking in clashes with Croatia and France. Lindelof will hope to figure in the competitive outings.

United will, however, be keeping a close eye on his activity after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed in the wake of a 3-1 victory over that the 26-year-old defender was one of those to have picked up a knock in a welcome win for the Red Devils.