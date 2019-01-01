‘Man Utd believe they can win every game’ – James sees spark in Solskjaer’s squad

The Wales winger is pleased to see patience paying off for the Red Devils, with confidence restored to the ranks during a productive run of form

believe they can win every game, says Daniel James, with patience being rewarded at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side begin to show signs of finding the spark they have been lacking.

After stumbling over the line last season, a testing start to the 2019-20 campaign was taken in by the Red Devils.

Uncomfortable questions were asked of coaching and playing staff as a sleeping giant struggled to wake itself from an untimely slumber.

Just three wins were taken from 12 games across all competitions, with unfortunate injuries also doing the collective cause few favours.

The tide has turned, though, of late, with United having emerged victorious in five of their last six outings.

Their most recent success came against , as they swept to a 3-1 win on home soil, with the Red Devils now back up to seventh in the Premier League table.

international winger James admits positivity is flowing once more, telling reporters: "Getting those three points going into the international break is massive.

"We have a lot of games when we get back, several cups and obviously the , but we've just got to take every game in our stride and believe we can win every game because we've got the ability to do so."

The return of Anthony Martial to the United side after injury has aided their cause considerably, with the Frenchman teeing up two of their goals against Brighton.

He has brought added energy to the ranks, with Solskjaer finally getting both the productivity and end product that he craves.

James added: "The gaffer at the start of the season... it was about moulding us as a team.

"As the weeks have gone by, the interplay... We played at Norwich and played at , that interplay, creating chances going forward.

"That high press obviously is a big thing for us. Winning the ball high up and going on the counter and that's how we got our goals [against Brighton]."

The Red Devils are set to return to domestic action on November 24 with a trip to surprise package , with a game against Astana and home dates with and carrying them into a derby clash with on December 7.