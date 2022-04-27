Man Utd are still an attractive club, insists Rangnick after transfer capabilities called into question

Manchetser United boss Ralf Rangnick does not concede that the club are no longer a lucrative pull in the transfer market, especially if they fail to secure Champions League football.

The Red Devils look set to be in the lower tiers of European competition next season, way off the race for a top-four finish as things stand.

But ahead of another season-defining encounter with Chelsea, Rangnick insists the club still are an attractive proposition, pointing to Bruno Fernandes' recent renewal and the arrival of Erik ten Hag as his successor next term as key indicators of their allure.

What has Rangnick said about Man Utd's transfer pull?

"Of course, it would be better if we played Champions League next season but this also affects other clubs, it's not only a problem only Manchester United has," Rangnick said.

"The renewal of the contract of Bruno showed it is possible this club is an attractive club, with a new manager, a new approach, in the way he wants to play, this is still a massively interesting club.

"I look forward to helping Erik and everyone at the club to get the best and change the whole approach next season so Manchester United can be a top club again."

How many signings will Man Utd make this summer?

Ten Hag will likely face some kind of squad overhaul this summer, but quite who may be shown the door - and who may be brought into the fold - remains to be seen.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a year left to run on his deal, but the absence of Champions League football may make the Portuguese consider twice about staying at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba meanwhile looks set to walk away from the Theatre of Dreams, but there could be a recall for Donny van de Beek from his loan stay with Everton, while Ten Hag may seek to raid current club Ajax for new faces.

