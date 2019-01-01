Man Utd are going to have to spend even more on summer signings – Neville

The former Red Devils defender says failure to qualify for the Champions League will force the club to break the bank for top transfer targets

are going to need to spend even more on transfer targets this summer after seeing their top-four hopes all but ended, says Gary Neville.

qualification appears to be beyond the Red Devils following a 1-1 draw with fellow hopefuls Chelsea that has left them sixth in the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are only three points off the pace, with those around them also struggling to get over the line, but have just two games remaining in their 2018-19 campaign.

Missing out on elite European competition will make it harder to attract players of quality and ambition to Old Trafford, in what is expected to be a crucial window for United.

Neville believes the necessary additions can still be made, but admits that greater financial incentives will need to be offered to those Solskjaer is looking to bring on board.

The former United defender told Sky Sports: “I think when players are choosing their clubs they obviously want the team to be competitive, wanting to win trophies and to be in the Champions League.

“For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer it will be a really big ask from where they are now to winning the . So if you were choosing between two clubs on a like for like salary basis you might choose other clubs.

“What I think will happen is United are a rich club and have a huge amount of revenue and it will just cost them more.

“They will get players as it is still a huge attraction for players to come and play for a huge club, an amazing club, and it just means it will cost them more to get the players they want.

“That's where you don't want to be; you want to be in control.

“For 20 years this club had this perfect situation where they were strong enough to lose players knowing they wouldn't upset the rest of the squad and cause disruption, but they are not in that position anymore.”

There have been examples in recent transfer windows of Premier League deals being driven by money.

Pep Guardiola at Manchester City has refused to overspend when strengthening an already star-studded squad, leading to top talent heading elsewhere.

Neville added: “ have been the best club in the Premier League the last few years but they lost Virgil van Dijk to because they paid more money, they lost Alexis Sanchez to United because they paid a lot more money, and lost Jorginho to because of a relationship with the manager.

“You still lose players at the very top because there are other factors.”