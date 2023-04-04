Manchester United have announced their second pre-season fixture ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Man Utd to face Dortmund in pre-season

Second pre-season game after Wrexham game

United's first pre-season in US in five years

WHAT HAPPENED? United have officially announced their second pre-season fixture ahead of the 2023-24, where they'll be taking on Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. The match will be played at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, 30 July.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils have a huge fan following outside England and Europe, and the fact that their first pre-season game against Wrexham sold out within days proves how loved the club is across the globe. United fans in the United States have waited for five long years to see their team play in front of them. Tickets for the United vs Dortmund game will be available from 4 April for Manchester United Season Ticket Holders, Official Members and Executive Club Members, and tickets for general sale will be released on 6 April.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "We have worked with the manager and his staff to provide a mix of competitive opponents to play during our tour of the US and we look forward to the match against Borussia Dortmund," Football Director John Murtough conceded.

“The response we have received from fans since announcing we will be returning to the US has been incredible. We already have a full house for the match in San Diego and I am sure it will be the same for this fixture in Vegas."

WHAT NEXT? Erik ten Hag and Co will hope to bounce back from their 2-0 loss against Newcastle United when they host Brentford on Wednesday, 5 April.