'He will do a great job' - Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana sent message of support by ex-Ajax team-mate after disappointing start to Old Trafford spell

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been backed to overcome a difficult start to life at Old Trafford by one of his former Ajax team-mates.

Onana given backing by former Ajax colleague Veltman

Man Utd goalkeeper has struggled

But saved penalty against Copenhagen

WHAT HAPPENED? Joel Veltman firmly believes that Onana, with whom he spent four seasons playing alongside at Ajax, will soon rediscover his best form for Manchester United and match what David de Gea had been for the Old Trafford club over the previous 12 years.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is an amazing goalkeeper. The results from United were a bit poor and they would usually have more points than they would have now, 100%. It's not just Onana," Veltman told the Mirror.

"He will do a great job. De Gea was amazing for United and I'm sure Onana will be that as well. He's an amazing goalkeeper, especially on the ball. He did some mistakes but it's also part of the goalkeeper's job. If he makes a mistake, you're done sort of. He will improve and he's improving already. It's a big club and he has to prepare for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana moved to United in a transfer worth a little over £47 million ($57m) in July off the back of an outstanding 2022/23 season with Inter. The Cameroon international, tipped to revolutionise the way Erik ten Hag's team play because of a technical ability with his feet, has been under enormous scrutiny due a handful of errors. But it is hoped that a 97th minute game-winning penalty save against Copenhagen in the Champions League could be the catalyst that kicks Onana back into form.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? After Sunday's Manchester derby, United and Onana will look ahead to the Carabao Cup, facing Newcastle at Old Trafford in the fourth round on November 1 in a repeat of last season's Wembley final. Premier League commitments will continue away at Fulham on November 4.