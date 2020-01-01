Man Utd agree €41m Amad Traore transfer from Atalanta

One of the most promising young attackers in world football will link up with his new club in January

have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old winger Amad Diallo Traore for a deal rising to €41 million (£37m/$48m).

The right-sided attacker is expected to join the club in January and the deal is subject to a medical, personal terms and work permit. However, an agreement has been reached with over a fee which is believed to be €21m with €20m in add ons.

The Ivorian, who is said to prefer the name 'Diallo', has made just three substitute appearances in but club chiefs believe he has great potential and think he is one of the most exciting young players in Italy.

More teams

It is understood he has been on United’s radar since 2016 and has been continually recommended by scouts ever since.

Despite his age, he is expected to go straight into the first-team squad when he finally arrives at the club in January.

Traore is the first of what is expected to be two teenage attacking signings on transfer deadline day. Highly rated Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri is another to have undergone a medical at the club’s training ground on Monday ahead of completing a transfer.

It is understood a deal could be around £10m ($12m) and the winger comes under the recommendation of former Manchester United forward Diego Forlan who managed the winger during his spell at Penarol.

The likes of , , and have also shown interest in the Uruguayan, who is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in South America.

Article continues below

With United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho and efforts to secure a loan deal for winger Ousmane Dembele not coming to fruition, it is likely that these teenage wingers will be the only additions in that position, with time running out to bring in anyone else.

The club did announce their second signing of the summer with Alex Telles agreeing a four year deal from Porto and Edinson Cavani is expected to be confirmed after completing a medical on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chris Smalling has left the club on a permanent deal to go back to Roma where he enjoyed a successful season on loan in the last campaign.