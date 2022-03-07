Manchester United's 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City was a "fitting memorial to the last 10 years of mismanagement" from Ed Woodward and the Glazers, according to Gary Neville.

United slipped out of the Premier League's top four after losing the derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as leaders City moved 22 points clear of their arch-rivals.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored a brace as the reigning champions dominated proceedings in front of their own fans, and Neville spoke frankly about the gulf between the two clubs after the game.

The former Red Devils defender took to social media to respond to the statistic showing that City boasted 92 per cent possession to United's eight at one point, suggesting their performance was a fitting send-off to recently departed executive vice-chairman Woodward.

"Still can’t get my head around that! However, City aren’t just better on the pitch," Neville wrote on Twitter.

"A new dawn for United with Richard Arnold as CEO and a new manager incoming but yesterday was a fitting memorial to the “Ed Woodward/Glazer“ last 10 years of mismanagement."

United's new era off to a stuttering start

Neville has publicly criticised the Glazer family throughout their tenure as United owners, which began back in 2005.

One of his chief complaints was with regards to their appointment of Woodward, who replaced CEO David Gill following a restructure of the boardroom in 2012.

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford the following year and United have since fallen off their perch as the top side in English football, with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all failing to revive their fortunes.

Rangnick is now in charge on an interim basis, but will move into an advisor role at the end of the season with the club now on the lookout for their next permanent manager.

Woodward resigned amid intense pressure from supporters last year and Richard Arnold has just begun his reign as CEO, but United are arguably further behind the elite than ever before, and after their latest loss to City they have a mountain to climb to remain in the Champions League for the 2022-23 season.

