Man Utd's 2023-24 home kit revealed?! UK rapper Aitch appears to leak Red Devils' new jersey at Glastonbury

UK rapper Aitch appeared to leak Manchester United's 2023-24 home kit during his performance at Glastonbury on Saturday.

Aitch donned never-before-seen United kit

Appears to be for 2023-24 season

United haven't launched the shirt

WHAT HAPPENED? Aitch, a UK rapper from Manchester, donned the United shirt midway through his Pyramid Stage performance at Glastonbury, and even joked that security should remove a fan who was wearing a Manchester City shirt. The crowd-pleasing moment has exploded on social media, but United have yet to officially announce their 2023-24 kit, with a release date scheduled for June 27.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Aitch is a well-known United fan and has worked with the club previously, even featuring in kit reveals. This one may not have been officially sanctioned by United, however, as he appears to have scooped his beloved Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT? United will kick off their pre-season schedule with friendlies against Leeds and Lyon next month before embarking on a tour of the United States, which will see them take on Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.