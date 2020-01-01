Man City transfer targets: Dias, Chilwell, Lautaro & players linked with the club

All the latest Man City transfer news, rumours, quotes, gossip and done deals for the January 2020 transfer window

Pep Guardiola has previously ruled out the possibility of Manchester City signing a new defensive player in the wake of Aymeric Laporte's injury, but he still could be tempted to dip into the market for added cover.

The Blues have struggled to replicate last season's title-winning form, falling behind to Premeir League leaders , who have taken the top-flight by storm.

Instead, Guardiola's side are battling it out for second place in the table with and setting their sights on a first-ever trophy.

Goal will keep you updated with all the latest transfer news - with insight from our Man City correspondent Jonathan Smith - and rumours and gossip surrounding the Citizens' transfer activity and potential arrivals in January.

Top Man City transfer targets

Man City are not currently looking to make major signings in the January transfer window, instead preferring to look ahead to the summer – just like Liverpool and .

This could change, however, should they suffer an injury setback, with the club prioritising the need for a new centre-back once the season finishes.

Beyond the January transfer window, 's Ruben Dias has been eyed by the Manchester club, alongside defender Merih Demiral.

They could also additionally be in the market for a left-back, with Leicester's Ben Chilwell – who has impressed this season – having been looked at.

Should Leroy Sane leave for , which is looking increasingly likely, the club could move for forward Mikel Oyarzabal.

star Lautaro Martinez has also been touted as a transfer target to supply the squad with striking reinforcements.

Latest Man City transfer news & rumours

Man City to activate £100m Koulibaly clause

Guardiola's side are tipped to splash the cash on defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with a view to trigger the £100 million ($131m) release clause in his contract according to 90min.

With Laporte still injured, the Blues are looking for reinforcements in defense and could be tempted to land a proven talent.

Man City eye Inter defender

Slovakia star Milan Skriniar has caught the eye of the Etihad side, but the defending champions might have to fight off competition for his signature.

The Mirror report that they could be in for a January swoop of the Inter defender, though the likes of and are also said to be linked with the 24-year-old Slovakia international.

Guardiola 'confident' over new Fernandinho deal

international Fernandinho is heading into the final months of his deal at , but Guardiola has revealed that he is confident the midfielder will sign fresh terms.

Fernandinho joined the Manchester club in 2013 and has enjoyed success at the club, though there was speculation that this would be his final season at the club.

Riyad Mahrez had suggested that the 34-year-old would follow in the footsteps of David Silva come the end of the season, who is also running down the contract and set to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Read the full story on Goal here!

Man Utd, City and Spurs want Cantwell

The Daily Mail claim that Man City have joined the likes of Manchester United and Spurs for the signature of Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell.

The 21-year-old has netted six times for the Canaries in the Premier League so far in January.

'Guardiola could leave Man City this summer'

Former City midfielder Michael Brown has suggested that Guardiola is likely to depart the Etihad this summer, despite his contract running through 2021.

Brown, however, thinks that a disappointing defence of their Premier League title could mean that Guardiola would choose to leave Manchester before the end of his contract.

The Blues have failed to live up to last season's title form, spending most of the current season in a race to clinch the number two spot, with Leicester City.

Read the full story on Goal here!

Man City ready to swoop for Abraham

Tammy Abraham has been an impressive force for this season, sitting atop the scoring charts in the Premier League alongside the likes of Sergio Aguero and Jamie Vardy.

According to Le10Sport, however, Abraham's contract negotiations with the Blues have stalled, with Man City eyeing the forward.

The Etihad club reportedly reached out to the striker following ongoing discussions with Chelsea that have slowed down due to wage demands, with his current deal expiring in 2022.

Potential Man City exits

Sane is expected to leave the club to return to his native to join Bayern, despite the club ruling out a bid for the forward in January.

Guardiola, however, refused to be drawn in to discussions on the Germany international's future, stating: “It’s a question for Leroy, his agents and the club. I am not involved.

“What’s important now is that he recovers well. After that, he knows what we believe in him, what we think of him and the rest is up to him and the club.”

Confirmed Man City January window transfers

Man City signings

Player Signed from Fee - - -

Man City departures

Player Signed for Fee Lukas Nmecha (loan) N/A Patrick Roberts Middlesbrough (loan) N/A

