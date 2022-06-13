Man City target transfer for Leeds' Phillips after completing Haaland deal

A defensive midfielder is next on Pep Guardiola's wishlist and the Citizens are ready to make a move

Manchester City are ready to step up their interest in Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips after completing a £51 million ($63m) deal for top target Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola is expected to add a defensive midfielder and possibly a left-back in the summer as he looks to strengthen his squad following their Premier League title success.

A midfielder is the next priority after veteran Brazilian Fernandinho decided to leave at the end of the season after nine years with the club.

Why do City want Phillips?

The 26-year-old is understood to top the club’s wanted list after they decided against potential moves for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Phillips impressed in the role under Marcelo Bielsa before he was sacked by Leeds, as well as at the heart of England's midfield in their run to the Euro 2020 final.

Guardiola wants cover for Rodri, who has emerged as a key player, but Phillips is someone who could compete for his starting position.

How easy will it be for City to buy him?

The club have not yet made an official move and Phillips has been away on international duty during England’s Nations League games.

A deal would have been more straightforward had Leeds not avoided relegation on the final day of the season - but he could still leave his boyhood club, with other Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Newcastle also believed to be interested.

The Yorkshire side have already brought in Red Bull Salzburg winger Brenden Aaronson and have been linked with a move for Spanish defensive midfielder Marc Roca from Bayern Munich.

Will City make any other moves?

Guardiola could potentially bring in a new left-back depending on departures in the summer, with Oleksandr Zinchenko linked with a move to Everton or Newcastle.

Brighton’s Marc Cucurella is one possible target, but Chelsea could also make a move for the Spaniard, while they also scouted Southampton Tino Livramento before he suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Argentina international Julian Alvarez is set to join up with the squad for pre-season, with Gabriel Jesus expected to leave before the new season amid interest from Arsenal.

