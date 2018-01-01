Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday

Manchester City will be hoping to recall some key players to the starting line-up as they look to get back to winning ways at Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne were not fit enough to start the 3-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace, and David Silva had returned to training but was not ready to feature in the squad.

MAN CITY INJURIES

David Silva and Vincent Kompany have progressed well from their recent lay-offs but were not ready for Saturday's game. Neither are likely to start in Leicester but Silva, at least, could make the bench. Editors' Picks Liverpool will slip up at some point, says Hodgson

Pochettino believes Tottenham can be title contenders

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona target Rashford

'We're all behind Mesut' - Kolasinac insists Arsenal are backing Ozil

Danilo was among the substitutes on Saturday and he could come into the line-up for Kyle Walker, who has struggled of late.

Fernandinho was not fully fit on Saturday but could well feature on Boxing Day.

Benjamin Mendy (knee) and Claudio Bravo (Achilles) are definitely out.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any suspensions.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Danilo could come in at right-back for Walker, while John Stones could drop back into defence if Fernandinho is fit enough to return to the midfield.

De Bruyne is likely to come back into the midfield, and he would be partnered by either Ilkay Gundogan or Bernardo Silva.

Sergio Aguero is a candidate to replace Gabriel Jesus up front, while Riyad Mahrez may be selected to start at his former club.

Article continues below

LEICESTER TEAM NEWS

Under-fire Leicester boss Claude Puel, who eased some of the pressure on him with a shock win at Chelsea on Saturday, has no new injury worries for the game.

Daniel Amartey and Matthew James are long-term absentees.

OPTA MATCH FACTS

Leicester are winless in their last four games in all competitions against Manchester City (D1 L3), with each of the three defeats coming in the Premier League.

Manchester City are looking for their fourth consecutive win against Leicester in the Premier League – prior to this run, they had won just four of their first 11 games against the Foxes in the competition (D2 L5).

Leicester have won just two of their last 15 games against Manchester City in all competitions (D5 L8), with both of those victories coming under Claudio Ranieri.

Manchester City have lost just one of their seven away games against Leicester in the Premier League (W4 D2), with that defeat coming in December 2016 (4-2).

Since they were promoted back to the top-flight in 2014-15, Leicester City have lost all four of their Premier League Boxing Day games.

Manchester City have won eight of their last 10 Premier League Boxing Day games (D1 L1), winning the last four in a row. Their only defeat in that run came against Sunderland in 2012-13 (0-1).

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is 15:00 GMT (10 ET) on Wednesday. The game will not be shown on TV in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.