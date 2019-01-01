Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Bournemouth

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday

Pep Guardiola will be hoping to welcome back a host of key names as prepare for their game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

City will be without Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte for the trip to the Vitality Stadium but several others are back in training and could provide a timely boost.

Man City Injuries

John Stones and Gabriel Jesus were pictured training on Thursday, although Guardiola did suggest the pair would be out until after the international break when he spoke after Wednesday's win against West Ham.

Jesus' return would be particularly welcome given Sergio Aguero was withdrawn late in the game in midweek, with Guardiola saying he was "exhausted".

Benjamin Mendy was on the bench but Guardiola says he was told by the doctors that he is not yet at full fitness, and on Thursday he was spotted with a bandage on his knee during sponsorship activities.

Fernandinho and Laporte are both out of Saturday's game. Guardiola says international Fernandinho could be back before the international break in a fortnight, but says Laporte will not be.

However, sources have told Goal that the centre-back was only ruled out for two weeks with the injury he sustained in the final last Sunday.

Man City Suspensions

City have no suspensions but Jefferson Lerma is banned for Bournemouth.

Man City potential starting line-up

If Stones and Jesus are not back in contention to start then the City team could well be unchanged from the win over West Ham.

Danilo was singled out for praise by Guardiola following his performance in that game so he could continue at right-back, while Oleksandr Zinchenko has earned the kind words from his manager in recent weeks.

Ilkay Gundogan seems likely to fill in for Fernandinho.

Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez disappointed from the start against West Ham and it is probably that Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, who changed the game when they came on, will be restored to the starting line-up, unless the latter is given an unexpected day off.

If Jesus is not fit then Aguero will probably be asked to give his all for as long as necessary.

Bournemouth Team

Bournemouth have a host of injuries to contend with, as well as Lerma's suspension.

Article continues below

Lewis Cook and Simon Francis both have knee injuries, while Steve Cook is out with a groin problem.

Dominic Solanke (thigh) and Junior Stanislas (hip) are also out, though Callum Wilson could return from a knee injury, and David Brooks is back in contention having made the bench at last time out.

Opta match facts

Bournemouth have never beaten Manchester City in 13 previous league meetings (W0 D2 L11).

Manchester City have won all seven meetings with Bournemouth, scoring 24 goals and conceding just three.

Man City have lost three of their last six Premier League away games (W3), more than they had in their previous 34 on the road (W26 D6 L2).

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has scored in all six Premier League matches against Bournemouth; he could become the fourth player to score in seven consecutively against an opponent, and the first since Romelu Lukaku in October 2016 against West Ham.

Man City’s Sergio Aguero is the Premier League’s top scorer this season with 18 goals. However, just three of these have come away from home.

Man City have won their last four Premier League games, winning the last three by an aggregate score of 9-0. They last won four in a row without conceding in September 2017.

TV coverage & kick-off time

Kick off is 3pm GMT (10am ET) on Saturday. The game will not be shown on TV in the United Kingdom, but will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.