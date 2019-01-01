Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Cardiff

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday

All eyes will be on the team sheets when host Cardiff on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola says he plans to make changes to his title-chasing team, while Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock has suggested he could play his Under-23 side in a bid to keep the seniors fresh for a potentially pivotal game with fellow relegation battlers on April 13.

Man City Injuries

Sergio Aguero is likely to miss the game having been substituted during City's 2-0 win at on Saturday. Goal understands, however, that he is aiming to be back in contention either in the semi-final on Saturday or the quarter-final at next Tuesday.

Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany are both fit and could feature, despite neither travelling to Fulham at the weekend.

Fabian Delph is the only other senior player out injured, with Claudio Bravo back in training after an Achilles problem.

Man City Suspensions

Neither side have any suspensions.

Man City Potential Starting Line-Up

Guardiola says he will make changes for the game but it remains to be seen just how much he will shuffle his pack.

The Catalan has brought in Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez in recent weeks but has generally had to take them off early and replace them with Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva in a bid to turn the game in City's favour.

And, with Aguero out, it could be seen as a risk to play both Mahrez and Sane alongside Jesus. For that reason, it is possible that Sterling could start due to his goal threat.

Bernardo Silva is generally seen as undroppable by Guardiola and could move back into midfield, although Ilkay Gundogan could also play, with David Silva potentially rested. Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho are returning from injury and could both start in a bid to get their fitness back to 100%, having both featured at Fulham.

Danilo is a likely candidate to come into the side if Guardiola wants to make some changes at the back, while John Stones could also come into the line-up. Oleksandr Zinchenko could well continue at left-back, as Mendy's injury problems mean he would be unlikely to start a game so soon after his return to training.

Cardiff Team News

It remains to be seen whether Warnock will play a reserve team or not, but Cardiff do have several long-term injuries to contend with.

Sol Bamba (knee), Matthew Connolly (ankle) and Callum Paterson (ankle) are all out for the season.

Ashley Richards (hamstring) could return after missing Sunday's defeat against .

Opta Match Facts

Man City are unbeaten in their last six home league meetings with Cardiff (W4 D2), winning their only such meeting 4-2 in January 2014.

Cardiff haven’t kept a league clean sheet against Man City in any of their last 13 meetings (34 goals conceded), since a 0-0 home draw in February 1962.

Manchester City have won 16 of their last 17 Premier League home games, losing only against in that run (2-3 in December).

Man City haven’t lost a midweek Premier League home game (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) since May 2010 against Tottenham, winning 22 and drawing five since.

Cardiff’s last eight away goals in the Premier League have all been scored in the second half, with half of those being scored in the 90th minute or later. They last netted before half- time away from home in September against Chelsea.

Man City are unbeaten in their last 35 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W31 D4), since a 0-2 loss vs Reading in February 2007.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET) on Wednesday, and will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.