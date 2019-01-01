Man City starlet Arzani sounded Celtic loan warning ahead of January transfer window

The 20-year-old has linked up with the Scottish champions on a two-year loan, but Australia boss Graham Arnold says the winger needs more game time

Daniel Arzani is held in high regard by and was taken to on a two-year loan, but boss Graham Arnold says big decisions need to be made before the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old winger was acquired by the champions from sister club Melbourne City in the summer of 2018.

Those at the Etihad Stadium were buying into his potential, but the plan was always to let him further his initial development elsewhere.

Celtic were happy to step in and take Arzani on a deal that is due to run until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

A move to Glasgow has proved to be a disaster, with injury struggles restricting the highly-rated midfielder to just one appearance.

Arzani has worked his way back from knee ligament damage, but remains on the fringes of the fold under Neil Lennon and Arnold says another move may be required in order for a haul of six senior international caps to be added to.

The Socceroos coach told Fox Sports: "Rene Meulensteen, my assistant, went up to Celtic and sat with Neil Lennon and they rate him highly.

"They love him. They think that he is a special player but at the end of the day it's all about getting those opportunities on the pitch and getting game time and I think that will come to the forefront over the next six months.

"It's an important six months for Daniel before potentially the January transfer window that he gets game time.

"Celtic obviously are a strong club and have got a lot of depth. Daniel is under no illusions that he has to work extremely hard to get in that side."

Australia legend Mark Schwarzer has suggested that a switch to Celtic was never right for Arzani, with the iconic former goalkeeper having told Goal: “Daniel Arzani is one of those players who has been incredibly exciting and particularly leading up to the World Cup in 2018.

“He had a phenomenal breakthrough season in the A-League.

“He didn't play enough games over 90 minutes, which is something he needs to build on.

Article continues below

“The Celtic move is one which I am not sure is the best move for him just yet. But it is about playing games and continuing to develop.

“His injury came at the very worst time as he just arrived and got his first opportunity to play from the start.

“It was not only unfortunate for his career at Celtic but also for Australia. I just hope that he can get back to the level he was at before his injury.”