Man City swoop in to sign Brighton's next South American gem! Valentin Barco set to join treble winners for £8m from Boca Juniors despite Seagulls interest

Premier League champions Manchester City are confident of beating Brighton to the services of Boca Juniors sensation Valentin Barco.

Man City in £8m move for Barco

Brighton also interested in the talent

Barco impressive for Boca Juniors

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola's side has launched an £8 million bid to acquire the promising South American talent from Boca Juniors ahead of the competition, according to reports in The Daily Star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barco is a highly regarded prospect from Boca Juniors in Argentina and has caught the attention of multiple clubs in Europe. Juventus and Brighton were both interested in signing the youngster.

The treble winners have a history of successful signings from La Albiceleste and are looking to add to their Argentine contingent with Julian Alvarez already at the club.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Cityzens are set to face West Ham in their next Premier League fixture on September 16th.