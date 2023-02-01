Manchester City don't expect Joao Cancelo to return after his loan to Bayern Munich, and Ben Chilwell is reportedly among their replacement targets.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City see no way back for Cancelo because of his apparent rift with Pep Guardiola, according to The Times, and they are interested in signing Chelsea left-back Chilwell in the summer to provide depth. Guardiola wanted Chilwell before he chose the Blues in 2020 and would be pleased to bring the player to the Etihad Stadium.

The England international has dealt with several injuries since joining Chelsea - including a torn ACL - and seen Marc Cucurella arrive at the club, a direct competitor to his position. His ability to respond to adversity has increased his popularity at Stamford Bridge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Guardiola was frustrated enough with Cancelo's attitude that he felt a trimmed squad for the next five months was better than keeping an unhappy player in his team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Arsenal leading the Premier League title race, Manchester City see a need to reinforce this summer, regardless of whether the Gunners actually hold on. The threat from north London has been instructive. In addition to signing a new left-back, Manchester City are expected to pursue a midfielder and winger, the report says.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHILWELL? Now recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the World Cup, Chilwell will fight for his place in Graham Potter's team for the rest of the campaign before making any decisions on his future.