Man City Premier League trophy parade: When & where 2021-22 title celebrations take place

Manchester City secured the 2021-22 Premier League title with a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on the final day of the season, beating Liverpool to glory by a single point.

Pep Guardiola's team now have another chance to celebrate with their fans in the form of an open-top bus parade through the city of Manchester.

So, if you are thinking of making your way to the parade, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the Man City trophy parade?

Man City's Premier League trophy open-top bus parade will take place on Monday, May 23 at approximately 6pm.

Man City title parade route & where it will go

The bus will start its journey at Exchange Square at around 6pm BST, then travel to St Mary's Gate, before going down to Deansgate, and finally arriving at the Beetham Tower for a live stage show with the champions.

Tickets are not required for this event, and so, it is suggested that fans arrive early to get the best viewing experience. However, screens will be set up throughout Deansgate to show all of the stage action.

The parade stage viewing area can only be accessed via Deansgate, but there will also be an accessible viewing platform on Great Bridgewater Street, and members of the Club's Access Team will be on hand to assist fans who require access.

Who will be involved in Man City's parade?

The whole Man City squad including Guardiola will all be involved in the celebrations.

Members of the Women's First Team, who won the Continental Cup, the Academy U18s, who won the U18s Premier League National title, and the EDS, who won the Premier League 2 title, will also have the opportunity to speak upon their successes this season.

Manchester City Square presenters Danny Jackson and Natalie Pike will kickstart the celebrations at the Beetham Tower with onstage entertainment at 4:30pm, they'll be joined by former players and guests.

Live music from bands and DJs will also be performed throughout the event.

