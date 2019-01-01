Man City must keep fighting despite massive gap to Liverpool, says Walker

The reigning Premier League champions have struggled for consistency this season but the full-back is sure they can get back in the title race

Kyle Walker insists will not give up on their title defence, despite the growing gap between them and leaders .

City suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to their city rivals on Saturday, meaning they have won just two of their last five games in the English top-flight.

The reigning champions are now 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, who beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday to protect their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign and extend their current winning streak to seven games.

While Pep Guardiola's team may have fallen far behind the pace and were exposed on their own turf by United, right-back Walker insists his side must keep fighting to get back into the race for the league crown.

"We knew they had quick players in quick areas - [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford and [Daniel] James," Walker said after the Manchester derby to Sky Sports.

"They are very good on the counterattack. We knew that but we didn't handle it as well as we could have.

"It's a massive gap, we know that, but we need to keep fighting until the end. It's not over until it's over. We will keep trying, as a team."

City midfielder Rodri is happy with the way his team have been playing and urged his team-mates to keep going as long as they still have a chance of winning a third straight title.

"It's a big gap but my mentality has always been never give up, never. We will play and we will fight until the end."

Their positivity was echoed by coach Guardiola, who says they must not think about giving up regardless of how big the points gap is.

"It's not time to think about this," the coach said. "We think about the next game, but it's unrealistic to think about it, to catch up, it doesn't matter if we are six, seven, 14, 25 points, we have to continue. We are a fantastic team, we play so good."

City’s next game is against in the on Wednesday before they take on next Sunday.