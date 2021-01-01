'We have a huge list of these situations' - Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Champions League refereeing

The officials in the game at Etihad Stadium came under scrutiny - not least when one asked for Erling Haaland's autograph after the match

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola brushed off Borussia Dortmund's grievances against the officiating in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg, suggesting his side also had plenty of reasons to feel hard done by in the past.

City spent much of the game ahead following Kevin De Bruyne's first-half goal, but were rocked in the 84th minute when Marco Reus levelled for the visitors in the quarter-final first leg.

There was still time for one final twist, though, and it came courtesy of Phil Foden who netted in injury time to give his side a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

What was said?

Jadon Sancho fwas angered to see a first-half goal for Jude Bellingham chalked off for a supposed foul on Ederson. "The ref needs checking," the forward fired on his personal Twitter account.

After full-time, meanwhile, one of the referee's assistants asked Dortmund ace Erling Haaland for an autograph.

A referee’s assistant should not be asking a player for autographs after a match in the tunnel as happened with Haaland.

UEFA won’t want to see this surely pic.twitter.com/nA94n3k27W — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) April 6, 2021

Pep, though, dismissed the notion that his side may have been favoured.

"It's better not talk about the referees in the Champions League. We have a huge list of this kind of situation in this competition," he told reporters. "It’s better not to comment on how the referee played."

Guardiola also singled out the contribution of Foden, who played a key part in his side's late efforts to seal victory.

"[Dortmund] had a chance from Haaland from a long ball and Ederson made an incredible save. After 1-0, we took the game to our rhythm and Phil had chances," he added. "In the last 30 minutes he was our threat, if we could score goals in that moment, the game would be completely different."

Of the official asking for a player's autograph, Guardiola said: “They told me, I didn’t see it. Maybe he’s a fan of Haaland.”

The bigger picture

While City hold a slim advantage over Dortmund from the first leg, Reus' away goal means the Bundesliga side still have all to play for going into the second leg on home soil.

Article continues below

That match will take place on April 14, with the winner going through to the semi-final stage of the competition.

Should Guardiola's charges progress, they will maintain their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple of the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, with the final of latter set to be played on April 25 against Tottenham.

Further reading