Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his players were "perfect" as he brushed off a social media video that showed some of his squad on a night out.

A video shared on social media showed Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez out in Manchester city centre on Sunday evening.

But Guardiola dismissed any suggestions that they had not behaved and said his only complaint was that he had not been invited.

What is being reported about alleged Grealish incident?

The Daily Mail reports that Grealish is called out for being too drunk in a video clip, that shows the midfielder allegedly being turned away at the entrance of a bar.

The allegation has been denied by the club, who say the players took the decision to leave after a mix-up with staff.

No curfew was broken, with the squad having been given two days off, and all three were back for training on Tuesday ahead of the Premier League clash with Brentford.

What has Guardiola said in response?

"I’m so upset because they didn’t invite me," Guardiola joked when asked about the video ahead of City's clash with Brentford on Wednesday night. "I don’t like it (not being invited) - hopefully next time they can invite me for dinner.

"The video didn’t show exactly what happened. Dinner together, sober, enjoying with their mates and backroom staff.

"The players know the risk when they go out because of social media but all of them – Riyad, Kyle, Jack - were perfect. But they will be fined because they didn’t invite me."

How has Grealish been performing for Man City?

Grealish and Phil Foden were dropped to the bench in December after a night out but the former is not set to face any sanction for events at the weekend.

The England international has been steady since his arrival without matching the performances which persuaded City to pay a British record £100 million ($139m) for him in the summer.

But the 26-year-old is a regular starter and has three goals and three assists in his 24 appearances this season to help City to the top of the Premier League and into the last-16 of the Champions League.

