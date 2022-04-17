Man City's Grealish: Guardiola's changes against Liverpool 'too little, too late'

Jack Grealish does not believe Manchester City's season has been derailed because of their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Liverpool on Saturday, but admitted that the substitutions they made came too late in the game.

Pep Guardiola's team went three goals down in the clash at Wembley and managed to create some late drama with two late goals, but were unable to complete the comeback.

They are still competing on two fronts as they sit top of the Premier League table and are set to face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

What did Grealish say?

City had hoped to secure the European and domestic treble this season but went down 3-2 at Wembley to go crashing out of the competition.

Grealish, however, insists there is no time to dwell on the FA Cup exit, telling reporters: “You just go in there and look at the talent and the experience that we have in that dressing room — I don't think anyone else in the league has a dressing room like it.

"Our performances, the competitions we are in and where we are in the league speak for themselves.

“We just have to pick ourselves up, go again and hopefully by the end of the season we'll have [won] the Premier League and the Champions League.

“I'm not going sit here and say excuses. I just think we came out slow. That was it.

“Liverpool have been the same as us, they've travelled the same amount as us in the last few weeks, played the same as us.

“We didn't have the first half that we wanted to but we came in at half-time and the manager made a few changes. I think we were much better for it but I think in the end it was too little, too late."

What next for Man City?

The Premier League leaders are in action again on Wednesday when they host Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

The reigning Premier League champions are one point clear of second-placed Liverpool.

Liverpool, meanwhile, can still go on to claim a quadruple as they remain in contention for the Premier League and Champions League titles as well as the FA Cup.

