Sane to have surgery on ACL injury, Man City confirm

Leroy Sane is to have surgery on a damaged anterior cruciate ligament, have confirmed.

The winger was forced off after just 13 minutes of the Community Shield clash with last Sunday following a challenge with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Tests have since revealed he has ligament damage in his right knee, although City have not specified the extent of the injury.

"He has undergone testing throughout the week, with a specialist doctor travelling to Manchester for further examinations to understand the extent of the injury," City said in a statement on Thursday.

"Leroy will have surgery in the coming week. Manchester City will provide Leroy with all the support and guidance he needs, and everyone connected with the club wishes him a quick and full recovery."

Sane has been heavily linked with a move to , who are eager to sign new wingers following the departures of veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Head coach Niko Kovac was forced to apologise in July for saying publicly that he was "confident" a deal for Sane would be completed.

It is unclear whether Bayern will now explore alternative targets, having also been linked with 's Ousmane Dembele and Hakim Ziyech of .

Sane, who joined City from in 2016, scored 10 goals in 31 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side last season.