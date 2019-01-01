'Man City can win three or lose all of them' - Silva seeking 'special' end to quadruple bid

Pep Guardiola's side remain in contention to complete a clean sweep of trophies, with a man committed to a new contract loving the pursuit of prizes

Bernardo Silva is hoping to see enjoy a “special” end to an ongoing quadruple bid, but concedes that it could be all or nothing for Pep Guardiola’s side from this point.

The Blues have already claimed the in 2019, with that trophy being lifted in successive campaigns.

A defence of the title is progressing positively, as City sit two points behind with a game in hand.

They are also preparing for an FA Cup semi-final showdown with Brighton and a Champions League quarter-final clash with Tottenham.

A clean sweep of major honours remains on the cards, with Silva determined to get his hands on as many prizes as possible.

The international said after helping City to edge out Swansea in the last-eight of the : “All the players feel that this season can be special.

“Last season was special in the way we won the Premier League; this season can be special because we've already won one competition, we’re still playing for three.

“We can win three or lose all of them as well, so it will be very tough, so yeah, we know that the last month-and-a-half will be very tough.

“It will be crucial, to make something special and to try to write an important page in the history of this club, and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Silva added on a quest which will see City’s star-studded squad pushed to their limit: “There are no perfect teams, so we try to improve, we know that in some moments of the game we’re not as good as some teams, and we try to improve that.

“Obviously we cannot be perfect in all moments, but so far this season, to still be in the four competitions - three left, because one we’ve won already - it's pretty good. It means we've been doing a pretty good job, but we still have to improve a few things and we'll try to do it.”

Silva has been starring in City’s bid to land four pieces of silverware this season, delivering 10 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

His efforts have been rewarded with a long-term contract extension and the 24-year-old admits he needed little persuading when it came to committing his future to the Blues.

“It was a special moment for me, I'm very happy to stay here, to sign a new deal with Man City, and to stay until 2025,” said Silva, who joined City from for €50 million (£43m/$57m) in the summer of 2017.

“To be honest it was quite easy to sign a new deal because I’ve been very happy to be here for the last season-and-a-half, a little bit more than that.

“It has been fantastic, I've been living the dream here, so it was a very easy decision.”