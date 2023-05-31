Man City boss Pep Guardiola wins third LMA Manager of the Year award as Emma Hayes scoops WSL prize after Chelsea's fourth successive title success

Pep Guardiola won his third LMA Manager of the Year award as Emma Hayes scooped the WSL prize after Chelsea's fourth successive title success.

WHAT HAPPENED? After winning a fifth Premier League title in six years, Guardiola was named manager of the year by the League Managers Association ahead of Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi, Newcastle's Eddie Howe, Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Plymouth's Steven Schumacher.

Managers across all the divisions vote to select the winner of the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, which Guardiola has won for the third time during his stint at Manchester City. The Spaniard also bagged the Premier League Manager of the Year award after his team left behind Arsenal in the title race by putting their best foot forward at the business end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Meanwhile, Chelsea coach Hayes clinched the Women's Super League award after the Blues bagged their fourth successive WSL title and third FA Cup in a row. Manchester United were runners-up in both tournaments as they fell short by two points in the WSL before Sam Kerr broke their hearts at a sold-out Wembley in the cup final. Hayes has now won the LMA prize four times in a row and has six to her name in total.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Guardiola was ecstatic after becoming just the third manager after Ferguson and David Moyes to win the three LMA Manager of the Year awards: "It's an incredible honour to get his trophy. We are in the best league in the world and I promise you we will be there next season," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola is now just behind Ferguson, who has won five LMA Manager of the Year awards from his legendary 26-year stint with Manchester United.