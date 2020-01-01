Man City and Barcelona target Tagliafico signs new Ajax contract

The Argentina international's deal reportedly includes a clause that could see him leave next year.

Nicolas Tagliafico has signed a new contract that will keep him at until 2023.

The 28-year-old left-back's previous deal was due to expire in 2022, thus the extension seemingly secures his value to Ajax for a further season.

However, the Daily Mail suggest the contract includes a clause that will allow the defender to leave the club next year should a major foreign side show an interest.

More teams

Tagliafico has been linked with a host of big clubs in recent years, including , , , , and .

Hakim Ziyech, now at Chelsea, was said to have had a similar agreement written into his contract before he left Ajax for Stamford Bridge earlier this year.

Earlier this year Goal confirmed Atletico's interest, with Diego Simeone's side joining the race for the international.

At the international level Tagliafico has earned 27 caps for his country since his 2017 debut, playing every minute of his side's four matches at the 2018 World Cup.

Man City have been strongly linked in recent weeks, with Chelsea having cooled their interest after signing Ben Chilwell from this summer.

Tagliafico joined Ajax in January 2018 from Argentina's Independiente and helped them to reach the semi-finals against the odds in his first full season.

Since the start of that campaign, 2018-19, only five defenders have featured more regularly in Europe's premier club competition than Tagliafico (21), while Juan Bernat and Raphael Guerreiro (five each) are the only two to have more goals than the Ajax defender (four).

But he has also proven himself shrewd defensively.

His total of 39 successful tackles is second only to team-mate Noussair Mazraoui (40), while Mats Hummels (50) is the sole defender with more than Tagliafico's 45 interceptions.

Article continues below

The Argentina international comes out on top for overall duels (286) and duels won (165), however, highlighting the fearlessness Ajax would lose were he to leave.

Nevertheless, Friday's news should at least ensure Ajax secure a healthy profit if he does depart in 2021.

Ajax, who are currently atop the Eredivisie table after winning nine of their first 10 league matches, are back in action on Saturday when they host Twente.