Man City ace Mendy recalled to France squad for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers

Didier Deschamps has welcomed the defender back into the international fold ahead of fixtures against Moldova and Albania later this month

full-back Benjamin Mendy has been included in Didier Dechamps' squad for the first time in over a year after a long battle with injuries.

The 25-year-old has not featured for his country since coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 win over the in September 2018.

Mendy has spent the majority of his City career on the sidelines since arriving at Etihad Stadium from in the summer of 2017.

He was a part of Les Bleus' World Cup-winning squad in during the summer of 2018, but fitness issues have continued to stall his progress in Manchester.

The full-back was restricted to just 10 appearances last season as he struggled to recover from surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered during his first Premier League campaign.

Mendy has been gradually re-integrated into Pep Guardiola's line up at the start of the 2019-20 season, with eight appearances under his belt across all competitions.

The former Monaco ace started for City as they laboured to a 1-1 draw in the away at on Wednesday, impressing enough to catch the eye of his manager at international level.

Deschamps has restored Mendy to his latest France squad for this month's qualifiers, with a home clash against Moldova on November 14 set to be followed by a trip to Albania three days later.

Les 23 joueurs sélectionnés par Didier Deschamps pour les 2 derniers matchs de qualifications à l'EURO 2020 ! 🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus

France🆚Moldavie (Jeudi 14/11 à 20h45)

Albanie🆚France (Dimanche 17/11 à 20h45) pic.twitter.com/NeJhoGty1a — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 7, 2019

midfielder N'Golo Kante has also made the final cut, despite a persistent ankle injury which has seen him restricted to just one appearance for Frank Lampard's side this month.

The 28-year-old was an unused substitute during Chelsea's 4-4 draw against Ajax in Europe on Tuesday , with Deschamps insisting he is fit enough to return to the Les Bleus' fold.

When asked if he had spoken to Lampard for an update on Kante's fitness, Deschamps told a press conference: "I haven't spoken to him. Kante has taken time to recover, he was back in training last week, in their squad for the Champions League.

"He is back to full fitness. If a player is available for his club, it is normal that they be part of this squad."

Elsewhere, Kante is joined in the final 23-man squad by Chelsea team-mates Olivier Giroud and Kurt Zouma, while there is also places for duo Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko.

's Lucas Digne is the final Premier League representative, with striker Anthony Martial left out once again despite impressing at Old Trafford since his recent return from injury.

France squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda

Article continues below

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Leo Dubois, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Mendy, Kurt Zouma, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi, Corentin Tolisso, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Nabil Fekir, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Lemar, Olivier Giroud, Wissam Ben Yedder