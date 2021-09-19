Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Mamelodi Sundowns will be pushing to reclaim the top spot in the Premier Soccer League when they host TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.
After dropping to third position on Saturday following wins by Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch in their respective matches, Masandawana are now one point behind log leaders Stellies.
Victory for Sundowns will see them again settle at the top while a draw could drop them down to fourth spot in the event SuperSport United beat Swallows FC by a two-goal margin earlier on the same day.
Editors' Picks
- Nico Gonzalez: Barcelona's 'spectacular' new Busquets emerging from La Masia
- Ronaldo regret for Solskjaer as Man Utd misfits Martial, Sancho & Van de Beek disappoint in West Ham defeat
- Saul struggles again but Loftus-Cheek impresses in Tuchel's Chelsea Carabao Cup reshuffle
- Is this Bielsa burnout? Leeds' winless start to the season raising understandable alarms
They face TS Galaxy who have started their campaign on a struggling note and are yet to win any match while placed 14th on the table.
|Game
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy
|Date
|Sunday, September 19
|Time
|17:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
Defender Mosa Lebusa was a surprise omission from last weekend’s matchday squad despite earlier indications that he had recovered from injury.
He was rested as a precautionary measure which makes him almost certain to feature on Sunday against TS Galaxy.
Mothobi Mvala is also expected back after suffering a minor knock while on international duty with Bafana Bafana.
Gift Motupa and Khuliso Mudau are doubtful for this game with the former yet to feature in any competitive match this season.
Ruled out for the rest of the season is Lebohang Maboe after having surgery performed on his knee.
TS Galaxy coach Owen Da Gama will have to do without suspended defender Pogiso Sanoka.
Sanoka is serving his second and final match of suspension after being shown a straight red card in the 1-0 away defeat away at Stellenbosch on August 25.
Just like last weekend, 19-year-old defender MacBeth Mahlangu is expected to step in for Sanoka and partner Igor Makitan at the heart of the defence.
Match Preview
After starting the season by avoiding defeats but in unconvincing performances, Sundowns raised their game in the 2-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs last Sunday.
The impressive fashion in which they dismissed Amakhosi was a statement that they are capable of winning the PSL title for a record-extending fourth straight season.
Masandawana are keen to maintain that momentum against TS Galaxy who have drawn two games and lost once so far this season.
The Mpumalanga outfit has managed to concede three goals and has scored twice in three games.
Their attack will be coming up against a Sundowns defence which has shipped in just one goal so far in this campaign while having found the back of the net three times.
History between the two sides favours the Tshwane giants who beat TS Galaxy 2-0 at home last season and won 1-0 away in what was the Rockets’ maiden top-flight league campaign.