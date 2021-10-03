Mamelodi Sundowns vs Swallows FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Mamelodi Sundowns have an opportunity to extend their Premier Soccer League lead when they host Swallows FC at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.
Masandawana entered this weekend enjoying a two-point gap at the top of the standings.
But following SuperSport United’s 0-0 draw away at Chippa United on Saturday, the Brazilians have a chance to start the new week four points clear at the top in the event they beat Swallows.
They face the Dube Birds who are third from bottom after a poor run of form.
Swallows will finally be away after playing three straight games at home; two league matches against SuperSport United and Cape Town City, before the MTN8 elimination by the Capetonians.
|Game
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs Swallows FC
|Date
|Sunday, October 3
|Time
|17:30 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
Themba Zwane is Sundowns’ biggest injury concern ahead of this match against Swallows.
The star midfielder started their midweek encounter against Golden Arrows with a strapped hamstring and looked uncomfortable with it.
He then removed it midway through the first half, before being substituted at half-time.
Another worrisome area for the Brazilians is the goalkeeping department which as of last Tuesday, had Ricardo Goss as the only one available.
This was due to injuries to Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene, while Reyaad Pieterse started against Arrows but was injured late in the game to be replaced by Goss.
Utility player Rivaldo Coetzee has been another fitness concern but he was captured fully participating in training late last week.
Defenders Mosa Lebusa and Thapelo Morena are expected back while Khuliso Mudau and Lebohang Maboe are still out injured.
No Swallows player is suspended for this match and that is what coach Simo Dladla needs ahead of such a big match which they go into on the backdrop of a difficult run.
But the coach would be hoping for a fully-fit Ruzaigh Gamildien who was returning from injury in their last match against Cape Town City and played the last 24 minutes of the game.
In defence, Wandisile Letlabika’s experience would be needed to face his former club after he was an unused substitute against City as a precaution since he was coming back into the team after an injury layoff.
Match Preview
Masandawana are unbeaten this season and go into this match on the backdrop of having recorded four straight wins across all competitions.
This is in contrast to their opponents who have gone for six consecutive matches without tasting victory.
That makes the Tshwane giants look superior to Swallows on paper.
While the Birds have conceded eight goals in their last five games in all competitions, they face a marauding Sundowns which has struck 11 goals in as many games.
Leading Masandawana’s attack has been Peter Shalulile who has scored in each of their last four games.
It ended goalless the last time Swallows and Sundowns met in a league match at Dobsonville Stadium in May.