Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The two Gauteng giants cross swords again less than a month after they confronted each other in a domestic cup game

Kaizer Chiefs’ bid for a first Premier Soccer League title since 2015 continues on Sunday when they take on defending champions and hosts Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld.

With Chiefs having won their last league outing, a 2-1 victory over Baroka FC at home, they are keen to continue on that path in these early days of the league marathon.

But that quest will see Sundowns standing in their way as the Tshwane giants are eager to pick themselves up from an unconvincing run of form.

Sunday’s match comes just less than a month after Masandawana knocked Chiefs out of the MTN8 at the quarter-finals stage via a penalty shootout.

That sets the Soweto giants on a mission to reclaim bragging rights which they ended with last season over Sundowns.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, September 12 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1