Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena: Instead of complaining, whining, we got on with business

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena praised his side for being ruthless in their 4-2 win over Al Hilal Omdurman in a Caf Champions League game on Saturday.

Al Ahly's 3-1 victory over Al Merreikh on Friday had already ensured Downs at least a second placed finish and qualification.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, went into the game on four points, just three behind Ahly, with everything to play for.

"It's not an easy game when you have already qualified," Mokwena told the media after the match.

"Particularly when you have to deal with the heat, the pitch. And then to play against a very good Al Hilal side which are trying to qualify."

The South African league champions played 80 minutes with a man short after Brian Onyango was sent off in the 11th minute, having taken down Eid Mugadam on the edge of the Sundowns box.

Mokwena was proud of the way his men held their nerve despite the numerical disadvantage.

"What made it even more difficult was having to play most of the match with one man down," he said.

"This made the game very, very difficult for our team. But instead of complaining, whinging, whining, we got on with the business.

"We showed respect for our badge, and for the nation. And played the game the way it was supposed to be played.

“Huge congratulations to our players for a gallant fight, fantastic spirit, and for showing resilience and diligence to make sure we win the game."

The Brazilians had been 2-0 up at half-time after Peter Shalulile’s second-minute goal was followed by Teboho Mokoena’s 30th-minute free-kick, a superb long-range effort.

After Yasir Mozamil had pulled a goal back for the Sudanese side on 55 minutes, a brace from Thapelo Morena put Sundowns comfortably in command before Osman Mokhtar grabbed a 93rd-minute consolation, scoring on the rebound after Reyaad Pieterse had initially saved Mohamed Abdelrahman’s penalty.