Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Al Merrikh: Masandawana wrap up Caf Champions League Group A campaign in style

Mamelodi Sundowns wrapped up a successful Caf Champions League group stage campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Al Merrikh at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



George 'Mido' Maluleka and Bradley Ralani scored to hand Masandawana a two-goal lead against the Sudanese side, before Kermit Erasmus came off the bench to seal the victory for the Tshwane giants, who recorded their fifth win from six Group A games.



As predicted by GOAL, Lesedi Kapinga and Neo Maema were rewarded with starting berths, while Reyaad Pieterse kept his place between the sticks after the towering goalkeeper impressed in Sundowns' 4-2 win over Al Merrikh's Sudanese rivals, Al Hilal Omdurman on March 19.



Masandawana came into this clash having already booked their spot in the quarter-finals as Group A winners.



While Al Merrikh were hoping to end an unsuccessful group stage campaign with a win as their hopes of reaching the knockout phase were ended by reigning African champions Al Ahly on March 19. The Egyptian giants defeated Al Merrikh 3-1 in a match that saw former Sundowns star Percy Tau score his maiden goal in the Caf Champions League for Al Ahly.



It took 15 minutes for Maluleka to announce his return to Sundowns' starting line-up with a goal. The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder beat goalkeeper Mohamed Mustafa with a header from Aubrey Modiba's corner-kick to make it 1-0 to Sundowns as Mido marked his first appearance for the PSL champions since December 2021 and it was also his maiden goal for the club.



Masandawana pressed the Red Devils relentlessly in the midfield as the hosts looked to regain possession and create more chances in from of the visitors' goal-posts. Maluleka seemed determined to score again as the experienced midfield maestro tried his luck from range from a set-piece and his attempt flew over untroubled Mustafa's goalposts.



The hosts were able to cut open Al Merrikh's defence with ease, but they were wasteful in front of goal. Ralani dribbled past his marker, but Mustafa denied the skilful winger from close range and the Al Merrikh shot-stopper also came out to gather a through ball which was meant for Haashim Domingo. Sundowns were only leading by one goal at half-time despite having dominated the first half.



Sundowns continued to control the proceedings after the restart with Andile Jali dominating his midfield battle against Ammar Taifour. The former Orlando Pirates star was afforded space to play a long ball which sent Domingo through on goal, but somehow the 26-year-old playmaker failed to score with only Mustafa to beat. However, Domingo did not drop his head after missing that glorious opportunity.



The former Bidvest Wits player pressed Bakhit Khamis in the visitors' half and forced the Al Merrikh defender to give away possession to Ralani, who made no mistake in front of goal as the experienced attacker looped the ball over onrushing Mustafa to make it 2-0 to Sundowns six minutes after the hour-mark, much to the delight of the few Masandawana fans who were inside the iconic stadium.



Ralani then turned provider as the hosts ran rampant in the latter stages of the one-sided encounter. The Kimberly-born star set up second-half substitute Erasmus, who controlled the ball brilliantly before volleyed it home in the 72nd minute to seal Sundowns' 3-0 win and Elsamani Saadeldin tried to grab a late consolation goal for the Red Devils, but he was superbly denied by Pieterse.



The win saw Sundowns finish their successful group stage campaign undefeated and they will now take on Swallows FC in a PSL encounter at Dobnsonville Stadium on April 6.