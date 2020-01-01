Mame Thiam: Hat-trick hero missed Fenerbahce fans

The Senegalese striker has hit the ground running for the Yellow Canaries, scoring thrice against Tamer Tuna’s men

Mame Thiam revealed he missed the fans in their 4-0 thrashing of Antalyaspor in Monday’s pre-season game.

The striker teamed up with the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium outfit in August from Turkish Super Lig rivals Kasimpasa, signing a three-year deal.

The Senegalese forward has hit the ground running, delivering a spectacular performance against Tamer Tuna’s men.

The 27-year-old centre-forward grabbed a hat-trick in the encounter and was deservedly named the man-of-the-match.

Thiam is delighted with his performance but admitted missing the Yellow Canaries supporters as the game was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus-related restrictions.

“I am happy to be here. I can also say that it’s a pity that there was the Covid-19 outbreak because I wish we had fans in this match,” Thiam told the club website.

“The important thing was to win as a team. We have carried out everything we practice in training and what we have been taught. I think we did a good job too. We will continue to work hard ahead of the start of the league.”

Thiam played for Real San Marco, Treviso, and Milan's youth teams before he was promoted to the Black and Blues first team.

The striker joined Lanciano in 2013 to end his stay with the San Siro outfit, during which he featured for Avellino and South Tyrol on loan.

Thiam returned to to team up with giants but spent most of his time away from the Old Lady, playing on loan with Zulte Waregem, and .

The forward was also on the books of Esteghlal and Ajman before he moved to to join Kasımpasa in the summer of 2019.

Thiam will hope to replicate his eye-catching performances in the pre-season for Fenerbahce when the Super Lig gets underway.