Malaysia ratings: vs UAE

So near yet so far for Malaysia, who were still beaten at home by a struggling UAE in their World Cup Asia qualiffying group match on Tuesday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

So near yet so far for Malaysia, who were still beaten at home by a struggling in their World Cup Asia qualiffying group match on Tuesday.

Farizal Marlias - 6/10

Truthfully, the custodian was rarely bothered by the struggling UAE, but he still could do little to keep out the visitors' two goals.

Matthew Davies - 7/10 (Best player)

Matthew Davies. Photo by Sports Regime

The right back was splendid in the first half, his low crosses constantly threatening the UAE box after the first led to the hosts' first minute opener. He performed his defensive duties sufficiently, UAE rarely threatening from his flank.

Adam Nor Azlin - 6/10

The centre back was still troubled by a second best UAE forward line, but made up for it with at least two of his last-ditch tackles, which ultimately kept the margin slim.

Shahrul Saad - 5/10

From bad to worse, the centre back was still unable to provide leadership in the defence, and against UAE he made a number of errors, one of which led to the visitors' winner.

La'vere Corbin-Ong - 6/10

A decent shift for the left back, on a night the visitors had a tough night.

Brendan Gan - 6/10

The midfielder was unable to continue his form from the previous two matches, and could not open the game to make the hosts even more threatening. He however bounced back somewhat in the final five minutes, to help them push for a late equaliser and provide the home fans with hope.

Azam Azih - 6/10

A decent outing for the midfielder, although he still was not able to replicate his form at Malaysia.

Syafiq Ahmad - 7/10

Another outstanding performance by the attacking midfielder, who opened the scoring just half a minute into the match, before making himself a nuisance to the visitors. But he ultimately could not find his and their second goal of the night, and was taken off in the second half.

Mohamadou Sumareh - 6/10

The winger offered ample threat in the first half with his footwork despite not hitting the mark, and pushed himself to the limit before needing to be taken off midway through the second half.

Safawi Rasid - 5/10

The star forward's slump continued, failing to match his attacking teammates when they were on the ascendancy, and help them find their second goal.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha - 5/10

Although his involvement in the early stages pressing allowed the hosts to dominate proceedings, he nevertheless could not contribute more by scoring, even missing a great first-half opportunity. He was then substituted right after the hour mark.

Substitutions:

Akhyar Rashid, Syamer Kutty, J. Partiban - NA

Second half changes who could not help Malaysia maintain their first half intensity.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account!