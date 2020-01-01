Malawi striker Temwa Chawinga pivotal as Wuhan Jiangda pip Henan Jianye

The Malawian put in an impressive display on her first appearance in China as she helped her side gain an opening win

Temwa Chawinga made an impactful start on her debut for Wuhan Jiangda after earning a penalty to inspire a 2-1 win over Henan Jianye in a Chinese Women's encounter on Sunday.

The Malawi international made her first outing as a substitute in the Asian league since her arrival from Swedish side Kvarnsvedens in January and was influential in Wuhan's fine start to the season.

Having finished fourth last season, Wuhan were eager to improve on their last campaign, and Xiao Yuyi fired them into an early lead ahead after making a brilliant finish of her fine run into the area.

Despite missing the services of duo of Onome Ebi and Chiwendu Ihezuo, Henan managed to secure an equaliser from the penalty spot through Zeng Qingqing in the 37th minute.

After the restart, Wuhan introduced debutant Chawinga and she went on to win a penalty which was converted by Wang Shanshan for the winner in the 74th minutes to subdue Lou Jiahui's side.

Chawinga, who played for the final 45 minutes, has now enjoyed a winning start to her competitive campaign with Wuhan in .

After one match, Wuhan are tied in fourth on three points with Jiangsu, Shanghai and Beijing Phoenix.

Chawinga will aim to open her goal account when Wuhan square up against Hebei Fortune, who bowed 3-2 to Tabitha Chawinga's Jiangsu Suning, in their next tie on August 26.