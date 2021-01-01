Makata: Dodoma Jiji coach wary of Mbeya City threat

The debutants are targeting maximum points against a team they drew 0-0 with in the first round

Dodoma Jiji FC head coach Mbwana Makata is anticipating a tough outing away to Mbeya City in the Tanzania Mainland League at Sokoine Stadium on Tuesday.

In the initial meeting staged at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro, the two sides settled for a stalemate. The tactician insists their opponents, despite being second last, have improved.

"It is a vital game for us which we want to win to retain our position on the top half of the table," Makata said ahead of the game.

"What we should do is maintain our consistency and eventually break into the top four. We are meeting Mbeya who have improved in the second round of the competition because in their last five matches they have lost just once with the remaining four ending in draws. Even their technical approach is different as opposed to the first round."

The experienced coach has further hinted his plan to ensure the debutants get a positive outcome.

"From my analysis, their defence is very strong but their attack is blunt," Mbwana continued.

"So we will prepare well and capitalise on their weakness to ensure we get the three points."

Another match scheduled for Tuesday will be between reigning champions Simba SC against Tanzania Prisons at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are five points behind Yanga SC who have played four games more. While Wananchi have won 14 games, drawn eight and lost once, their bitter rivals have won 14 games as well but drawn three and lost two.

Meanwhile, Biashara Mara United defeated Ihefu FC by a solitary goal to maintain their fourth position on the table.

The lone goal came in the eighth minute and despite efforts by the hosts to get an equalizer, the Francis Baraza-led team defended well to bag maximum points.

It was Biashara's 11th win this season from the 23 matches they have already played. The other six games have ended in draws with the rest being defeats. Their next assignment will be against 2014 champions Azam FC.

The Ice-cream Makers are aiming at maintaining their slim hopes of winning the league title by collecting as many points from the remaining matches.