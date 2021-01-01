Makata blames lack of concentration for Dodoma Jiji defeat against Simba SC

The Tanzanian reveals his players relaxed in the second period allowing the Msimbazi giants to take advantage and kill the game

Dodoma Jiji coach Mbwana Makata has blamed the team’s 3-1 defeat against Simba SC in the Mainland Premier League on the lack of concentration among his players, especially in the second half.

Jiji came into the match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam seeking to avenge the first-round defeat but it was the Msimbazi giants who ended up sealing a double over them after goals from Chris Mugalu (2) and Luis Miquissone.

Simba had taken a deserved lead through Mugalu but Jiji were level three minutes later courtesy of Cleophace Mkandala but in the second half, Miquissone and Mugalu scored to end their hopes of getting a win against the champions.

Makata has told Goal after a good display by his side in the first half, their level of concentration dropped in the second period allowing Simba to take advantage and carry the day.

“The game was good, we have managed 90 minutes by losing the first half. We played very well with tactical discipline, and we also managed to contain them by sealing all the loopholes,” Makata told Goal.

“We also managed to play some counter-attacking football but I think we all know Simba are good especially when playing at this venue [Mkapa], they can use their space and ball well, and what we did we denied them space and tried to use the counter-attack and it helped us to go to the half-time break at 1-1.

“In the second period, my players lost concentration and allowed Simba into the game, they gave them much space to move the ball easily and we got punished with the two goals, we did not defend as a unit like it was in the first period, and we were beaten.

“But to be honest, we must congratulate Simba for winning the game, I concede defeat because they managed to penetrate and spoil my plans, it means they have experienced players, they are good and on top of their game now, we now must focus and return to winning ways in our next match.”

On his part, Mkandala, who scored the lone goal for Jiji told Goal: “We knew we were playing against a big team, who are representing us in Caf competition and we planned to face them with confidence and we also wanted to earn revenge since they had beaten us in the first meeting but it was not easy for us, because we all know what Simba can do.

“They are approaching to win the league and so they are dangerous to face now, we played according to the coach’s instruction but let me admit the best team won, Simba were the better side and deserved to win.”

On scoring twice against Simba in the two matches so far this season, Mkanda said: “I am happy to score against Simba twice, it is not easy, to score against them [home and away] and it gives me the confidence to face other teams.

“I will continue to score goals, I now have three and I want to add to my tally, I don’t have to score against Simba only but must fight to score against every team in the league.”

The win saw Simba reach 61 points from 25 matches, four more than second-placed Yanga SC, who have 57 from 27 matches while Azam FC are third on 54 points from 28 outings.

The two teams will now shift their focus to the domestic cup whose matches will be played this weekend.