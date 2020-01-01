Makapu: Yanga SC aim is to beat Kagera Sugar and meet Simba SC in FA Cup

The towering defender now says the Jangwani Street-based side want to face their rivals in the last eight of the FA Cup

Young Africans (Yanga SC) defender Juma Kipenzi has revealed they want to face rivals Simba SC in the semi-finals of the domestic cup.

The two Tanzanian giants could meet again in the Kariokor derby before the season ends as Yanga have been drawn to face Kagera Sugar while Simba will face Azam FC in the quarters with winners from both matches facing off in the last four.

Makapu has now explained his main dream is for the two giants to meet again and has promised Yanga will once again beat Simba.

More teams

“We have been drawn to face Kagera and I have the confidence we will beat them and reach the semi-finals, and it is where I now want Simba to also beat Azam so that we clash again,” Makapu is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I am praying we meet them [Simba] again, we will beat them, we don’t fear them, actually they have nowadays become our customers and if we beat them then our work will be easier in the final.”

In the league this season, Yanga managed to beat Simba 1-0 in the second-round after the two sides had settled for a 2-2 draw in the first match.

The quarter-final matches will be played on June 31 and July 1.

Eight teams have made it to the last eight with the eventual winner getting a slot to represent the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup. The top four teams are all still in the competition hoping to go all the way to the final.

On the last Tuesday of the month, the first match will be between fourth-placed Namungo against Alliance. The game will be played at Uwanja wa Majaliwa in Lindi.

Article continues below

The second match of the day will be between Yanga and Kagera at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

On Wednesday, July 1, minnows Sahare All-Stars will be at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga against Ndanda FC. The latter come into the match as favourites owing to their undoubted quality in the squad as compared to the second-tier side.

The biggest match, arguably, will be played on the same day at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and will be between Azam, who are the defending champions, and league leaders Simba.