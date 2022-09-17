Maja: Red-hot Bordeaux striker responds to Super Eagles snub with goal against Dijon

Josh Maja was on target as Bordeaux defeated Dijon 2-1 to help their quest for a Ligue 1 return.

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward inspired the Girondins to a win over Dijon in Saturday’s Ligue Two outing. Maja put his side ahead from the penalty spot in the eighth minute before Mickael Le Bihan restored parity for the visitors in the 71st minute. With three minutes left on the clock, Zurab Davitashvili scored the winner for David Guion’s men having been teed up by Aliou Badji.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maja was left out of Nigeria’s squad for next week’s international friendly against Algeria. The forward has not featured for the Super Eagles since his debut on September 10, 2019, in a 2-2 friendly against Ukraine. Even with his rich scoring form, he has been ignored by Jose Peseiro, which could indicate that the 23-year-old may not figure in his country's plans for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Maja might need to leave the French second-tier side if he hopes to be considered for international assignments. Last season, he represented Stoke City in the Championship where he scored just once in 15 league appearances as the Potters missed promotion to the Premier League.

DID YOU KNOW? Maja is Nigeria’s hottest attacking property at the moment having scored five times in four league outings in the 2022-23 season.

With Nigeria needing inspiration upfront following injuries to Victor Osimhen and Umar Sadiq, Jose Peseiro has been fingered for not giving Maja a chance – even in a non-competitive fixture.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA? After missing a place in the 2022 Fifa World Cup, the three-time African champions are set to return to action in a prestigious friendly against 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winners Algeria on September 27.