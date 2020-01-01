Mainland Premier League: TFF urged not to adjust number of teams

Former Taifa Stars goal keeper Ivo Mapunda calls on the organisers to work on ways of improving the league instead of adjusting tje number of teams

Several stakeholders have urged the Board (TPLB) to avoid adjusting the number of teams taking part in the Mainland Premier League next season.

Instead, the stakeholders have called upon the league organisers to come up with good measures to run the league other than keep on adjusting the number of competing teams.

From next season, the current number of 20 teams trading in the top-flight will be trimmed to 18, meaning four teams will directly be relegated, while the fate of the other two teams will be decided during play-offs.

More teams

In the same manner, two top teams from the First Division League (FDL) will automatically be promoted to the top flight, while two others will be engaged in the playoff stage to determine their fate.

“I think the most important thing here is for the TPLB to come up with an appropriate measure to manage the league and less from that, they will keep on reducing or adding the teams playing in the top flight,” former Taifa Stars custodian Ivo Mapunda is quoted by Daily News.

“Without proper measures, it means even if the league can have three competing teams, still, efficiency will not be seen due to lack of proper formula as such, in my opinion, I think TPLB should make long-lasting measure to run the whole league properly.”

On the other hand, Mapunda urged teams trading in the top-flight to start branding themselves well as one step forward to win sponsors.

He said sponsors prefer to land on teams which have credible administration and good image.

The top-flight remains paused as one way to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has affected many sporting activities across the world.