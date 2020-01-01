Mainland Premier League clubs urged to use former players in scouting

The Simba assistant coach feels it is wrong for officials to be involved in scouting for new players for clubs

Clubs in the Mainland (MPL) have been advised to use former players in recruiting new players.

Simba SC assistant coach Jamhuri Kihwelo believes by deploying former players into the scouting department, it will greatly assist in identifying new players, who can positively impact on any team.

“I think this is the right moment to change the existing philosophy of player recruitment, whereby some people in the club do it for interest without involving those who will be working with the players [coaches],” Kihwelo is quoted by Daily News.

“Big clubs like Simba, Young Africans (Yanga) and even Azam FC have good former players, who should be included in their scouting teams or registration committees for them to go out to search prolific talents and recommend them to the coach for him to make final decisions.”

Kihwelo also raised concerns some teams have set up committees to help recruit new players but in turn, they don’t involve coaches of various teams when coming up with the list.

“If a coach is not involved in the process of recruiting players, later, if the team underperforms, all the blame is directed to him, which in some cases lead to his sacking,” Kihwelo continued.

“Leaders of the club should only be included during the negotiation phase of the player as to what things he is entitled to have like a car, house and other privileges depending on the quality of the player and not in the initial chapter of the signing process.”

He also took issues with some bosses of clubs, who dictate to coaches the line-ups use in specific matches.

“On several occasions, I have experienced such scenarios whereby leaders were interfering with the line-up I was making for the team, which is totally unfair because coaches are supposed to work independently.”

Reacting to the same topic, Singida United Director Festo Sanga admitted the habit of leaders signing players for coaches, was simply killing football in the country.

“I don’t advocate for club leaders to be involved in player signing, this is purely a job meant for the technical bench and they should be given a free hand to execute the same.”