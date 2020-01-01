Maikaba: Plateau United coach identifies Simba SC's weakness

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will play Platinum of Zimbabwe in the second round of Africa's elite competition

Plateau United coach Abdul Maikaba feels Simba SC will have to work extra hard if they are to make it to the Caf group stage.

The Mainland League champions advanced to the second preliminary round after a 1-0 aggregate win over the West African outfit. The lone goal came in the first leg by Zambian playmaker Clatous Chama who had capitalised on poor defending after Luis Miquissone's attempt.

At home, in Dar es Salaam's Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, the two teams settled to a goalless draw.

More teams

"We were just unlucky and it is the reason why Simba have managed to get into the next round," Maikaba told reporters.

"Prior to the game, we had a few challenges but we managed to overcome them, however, we could not get the needed result away. We have been eliminated on an away goal they scored."

The tactician went on to point out where he felt the 21-time league champions should work to stand a chance of performing well in the competition.

"Yes, they have good players, and I congratulate them for qualifying for the next round," Maikaba added.

"However, their tempo was a little slow which is dangerous especially against a tougher opponent. To be honest, I anticipated stiffer competition from them but it was not the case.

"We have had several scoring opportunities which we did not capitalise on and that is why they were lucky."

The Msimbazi-based charges will take on in the next round of the competition.

Against Plateau United on Saturday, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck deployed a rather defensive line-up against the Peace Boys as John Bocco, Chama, and Luis Miquissone were the only outright attacking players.

Article continues below

were the first East African side to progress from the preliminary round to the first round after seeing off APR of Rwanda. A 3-1 win over the Rwandan army side ensured K’Ogalo booked a place in the second round by overturning a 2-1 setback suffered in the first match.

After Simba and Gor Mahia played their parts, eyes now will turn to ’s Vipers SC who will face Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan on Sunday. The Venoms face a huge task of overturning a 1-0 scoreline that was registered at St Mary’s Kitende in the initial match.

The first leg of Simba vs Platinum will be played on December 22 or 23 in Zimbabwe with the return leg planned for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on January 5 or 6, 2021.