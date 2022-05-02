Mahrez tweets at new Twitter boss Musk: Bro, give me my blue tick back!

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has appealed to Elon Musk to restore his verified status on Twitter.

The Algeria international had his blue check on the social media platform revoked recently.

Despite having over three million followers, many of whom are his fellow City stars and athletes, the 31-year-old's account is no longer verified.

What did Mahrez say to Elon Musk?

But Mahrez has appealed to the very top of the network, reaching out to Twitter's incoming owner to restore his authenticity.

Bro @elonmusk give me my blue tick back 😂😂😂 — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) May 2, 2022

"Bro @ElonMusk give me my blue tick back," he posted on Twitter.

What next for Mahrez?

While his focus may be on his social media account, Mahrez has a crucial Champions League clash coming up this week.

Article continues below

City will travel to Spain to take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday.

The Premier League side have a small lead heading into the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, having won 4-3 in Manchester last week.

Further reading