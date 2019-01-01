Mahrez stars in Manchester City win over Shakhtar Donetsk

The 28-year-old helped Pep Guardiola's side begin their Champions League campaign with a comfortable win in Ukraine

Riyad Mahrez scored a goal and provided an assist in 's 3-0 triumph over on Wednesday.

Mahrez, who was making his third start for City across all competitions this season, wasted no time in starting the party at the Metalist Stadium.

The international opened the scoring in the 24th minute by slamming home a rebound after Ilkay Gundogan's shot hit the post.

Fourteen minutes later, Mahrez turned provider to help Gundogan double Man City's lead before the interval.

Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the the win for Pep Guardiola's men in the 76th minute as they commenced their Group C outings in the Uefa on a winning note.

The first-half effort was Mahrez's first goal in the 2019-20 season after featuring in six matches across all competitions.

The Algeria winger will be looking to build on the win when Manchester City host for Saturday's fixture.