Mahrez scores on 200th Manchester City appearance in Copenhagen decimation

Riyad Mahrez contributed a goal and an assist as Manchester City tore Copenhagen apart 5-0 in Wednesday’s Champions League outing.

Mahrez joins City’s club 200

Scores Citizens’ fourth goal

Copenhagen hit for five

WHAT HAPPENED? A brace from Erling Haaland plus an own goal by Davit Khocholava had given Pep Guardiola’s men an impressive 3-0 lead before the half-time break. Five minutes before the hour mark, the Algeria international – who was making his 200th appearance for the Citizens increased his club’s advantage from the penalty mark. Referee Donatas Rumsas pointed to the spot following Marko Stamenic’s foul on Aymeric Laporte in the penalty area. Mahrez stepped up to take the ensuing kick and sent goalkeeper Kamil Grabara the wrong way. He set up Julian Alvarez for City’s fifth goal with 14 minutes left on the clock.

WHAT HE SAID: After the five-goal thriller, the 31-year-old wrote on social media: “Important for the confidence, we keep going.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mahrez has now opened his account in the 2022-23 campaign after failing to score in his last time matches. This is expected to boost his confidence as he hopes to command a regular place in Guardiola’s star-studded squad. On a larger scale, Manchester City have now won their last five fixtures in all competitions. On the other hand, Jacob Neestrup’s men have suffered their heaviest defeat for the first time in five years. The last time the Danish topflight side leaked at least five goals was against Zenit in a friendly match played on January 22, 2018.

ALL EYES ON: Mahrez’s performance is a signal that he could be instrumental in City’s quest to break their Champions League jinx.

WHAT ELSE? Nigeria’s Paul Mukairu was introduced for Viktor Claesson in the 66th minute while Senegal’s Khouma Babacar was an unused substitute by Copenhagen.

DID YOU KNOW? Mahrez is the first player in Premier League history to score on his 100th appearance for two different sides in the competition (Manchester City and Leicester City).

WHAT NEXT FOR MAHREZ? He will be hoping to register his name among the scorers when Manchester City host Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.