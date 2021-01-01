Mahrez scores, Gueye sent off as Manchester City secure victory over Paris Saint-Germain

The Algeria international found the back of the net while the Senegal midfielder was shown a red card as the Citizens edged the Parisians

Riyad Mahrez scored while Idrissa Gueye was sent off as Manchester City secured a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg semi-final of Wednesday’s Champions League game.

Mahrez has been in fine form for the Citizens this season and against the French champions, he was handed a starting role and helped his side move closer to reaching the final of the top European competition.

Senegal international Gueye was shown a straight red card in the encounter for a serious foul play on Ilkay Gundogan.

More to follow...