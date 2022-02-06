Mahrez 'scores every penalty he takes' – Manchester City boss Guardiola gushes

Riyad Mahrez has “a special quality” according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who was in awe of the Algeria international’s penalty goal against Fulham.

In Saturday’s 4-1 decimation of the Cottagers at the Etihad Stadium, the former Leicester City star got a second-half brace to help the Citizens scale through.

The Championship side gave the reigning English kings a scare as Fabio Carvalho put them ahead in the fourth minute.

Marco Silva’s men’s lead lasted for two minutes as the hosts levelled matters courtesy of Ilkay Gundogan who was teed up by Mahrez.

City took the lead in the 13th minute thanks to John Stones' effort before the African star’s double in the 53rd and 57th minutes respectively.

Mahrez lasted for 78 minutes as he was subbed off for James McAtee. However, that did not stop his Spanish boss from waxing lyrical about his strong showing - especially his goal from the penalty mark.

“As a player, he has a special quality,” manager Guardiola told the Manchester City website.

“In the last year we struggled with penalties and now he is a guarantee.

"He scores every penalty he takes and especially under pressure.

"You take a penalty at 4-0 and it is easy but last season in Dortmund he scored when we were 1-0 down and this season 1-0 down against Arsenal he scored.

“He has the personality to take the ball and do it."

Mahrez has been a revelation since his £60m move to Etihad Stadium from Leicester City on July 10, 2018 – a move that made him the most expensive African footballer at that time.

The North African has also picked up two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two Carabao Cups along the way.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have been drawn away to Peterborough United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The match against the Championship outfit is scheduled to take place in the week commencing Monday, 28 February.

Peterborough earned their spot with a 2-0 win over fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

City have only faced Peterborough on one previous occasion, coming out on top in the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at London Road in February 1981.