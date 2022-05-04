Mahrez: Fans slam Guardiola’s decision to substitute Manchester City star against Real Madrid - 'It was so needless'

Fans have hit out at Pep Guardiola for substituting Riyad Mahrez as Manchester City bowed out of the Champions League after losing 3-1 to Real Madrid.

After a goalless first half in Wednesday’s semi-final second leg showdown, the Algeria international put the Citizens ahead in the 73rd minute thanks to Bernardo Silva’s assist.

Twelve minutes later, Mahrez was subbed off for Fernandinho. Ultimately, that plan backfired as Carlo Ancelotti’s scored two late goals through super-sub Rodrygo to send the match into extra-time.

Article continues below

Karim Benzema’s penalty in the 95th minute ensured that the reigning English kings crashed out 6-5 on aggregate.

According to enthusiasts, the decision to take out enterprising Mahrez cost City a place in the final while they queried the former Barcelona handler.

This Mahrez sub was so needless. — blonde (@_3nerst_) May 4, 2022

I always thought the Fernandinho for Mahrez sub was a lil too early — TOKUNBO MANCHI (@dhaivee) May 4, 2022

Na that KDB and Mahrez sub I no understand — Babingo Dabalaya (@SmarteeyPants) May 4, 2022

Pep will wish he didn't make those subs earlier. KDB and Mahrez would have made things easier for Pep 😥😥 — Aondosoo Ichull (@bigbigsomething) May 4, 2022

For me, the Fernadinho sub wasn't necessary at all. They still needed Mahrez on the pitch in the absence of KDB. — Sola Israel-Akinsola (@Sola_Baggins) May 4, 2022

Why sub off Mahrez? — Olamide (@Hollarmss) May 4, 2022

Why sub Mahrez ??? — POCKET OPTION PAPI (@apexkweli) May 4, 2022

It was done City switched off. Mahrez sub killed them. — Mokhabukidenta (@Mokhabukidenta1) May 4, 2022

Why did Pep sub off Mahrez? — 𝔻𝕒 𝔹𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕕 𝕆𝕟𝕖 (@MonsuruBKareem) May 4, 2022

I don't understand why Pep substituted Mahrez? #UCL — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) May 4, 2022

Mahrez s sub that's where Pep has lost it.! — Nathi 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇷🇺🇷🇺 (@Nkosinathi_99) May 4, 2022