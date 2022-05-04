Mahrez: Fans slam Guardiola’s decision to substitute Manchester City star against Real Madrid - 'It was so needless'
Fans have hit out at Pep Guardiola for substituting Riyad Mahrez as Manchester City bowed out of the Champions League after losing 3-1 to Real Madrid.
After a goalless first half in Wednesday’s semi-final second leg showdown, the Algeria international put the Citizens ahead in the 73rd minute thanks to Bernardo Silva’s assist.
Twelve minutes later, Mahrez was subbed off for Fernandinho. Ultimately, that plan backfired as Carlo Ancelotti’s scored two late goals through super-sub Rodrygo to send the match into extra-time.
Editors' Picks
- Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Kalu and Okoye: How can Watford’s Nigerian contingent recover?
- Another miracle in Madrid! More Champions League misery for Man City as Rodrygo resurrects Real
- Liverpool’s Salah and Mane leave Wenger in awe after Villarreal comeback win
- Vinicius’ redemption: Real Madrid’s Brazilian star finally fulfilling potential
Karim Benzema’s penalty in the 95th minute ensured that the reigning English kings crashed out 6-5 on aggregate.
According to enthusiasts, the decision to take out enterprising Mahrez cost City a place in the final while they queried the former Barcelona handler.