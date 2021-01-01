Mahrez ends 14-game goal drought in Manchester City’s victory over Borussia Dortmund

The Algeria international found the back of the net to ensure the Citizens progress in the European competition

Riyad Mahrez scored as Manchester City secured a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the second leg quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The victory ensured the Citizens cruised into the semi-finals of the European competition on a 4-2 aggregate.

The 30-year-old was handed a starting role in the encounter and utilized the opportunity to end his goal drought in the European competition.

Pep Guardiola’s men started the encounter impressively dominating procedures but failed to find the back of the net in the early minutes of the encounter.

The Black and Yellows converted one of the few chances that came their way in the 15th minute when Mahmoud Dahoud fired a ferocious shot and goalkeeper Ederson Moraes spilt the effort.

Jude Bellingham reacted first to the loosed ball and calmly slotted it home to hand the Bundesliga side the lead.

Manchester City continued their quest to find the back of the net and Kevin De Bruyne came close to scoring in the 25th minute but his effort hit the crossbar.

Mahrez also fired a powerful shot but his strike was blocked and made some fine crosses and passes in as he tried to help his side hit the back of the net.

The moment eventually came for the Citizens to level matters in the 55th minute when Emre Can was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.

Mahrez got the nod to take the resulting penalty and the Algeria international did not miss his effort as he sent goalkeeper Marwin Hitz to the wrong side of the net.

The forward thus ended his 14-game goal drought in the Champions League, having last scored against Shakhtar Donetsk in September 2019.

14 - Riyad Mahrez's penalty ended a run of 14 appearances without scoring in the UEFA Champions League for Manchester City, with this being his first goal in the competition since September 2019 v Shakhtar Donetsk. Pivotal. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2021

With 15 minutes left to the end of the game, Phil Foden handed Manchester City the lead with a fine strike after he was set up by Bernardo Silva.

Mahrez featured for 88 minutes before he was replaced by Raheem Sterling and has now made 41 appearances across all competitions for the Citizens, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.

He will hope to continue his impressive performances in Manchester City’s next league outing.