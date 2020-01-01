Mahrez and Toure mourn death of Manchester City manager Guardiola's mother

The Spanish manager is in grief after his 82-year-old mother died from the coronavirus on Monday

winger Riyad Mahrez and former midfielder, Yaya Toure have sent their condolences to Pep Guardiola following the death of his mother.

Guardiola's mother, Dolors Sala Carrio died in a hospital at the age of 82 after battling with Covid-19.

The manager has played an active role in combating the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, he donated €1 million to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College of Barcelona for the purchase of medical equipment to help fight the virus in Spain.

More teams

Toure played under the 49-year-old manager during his spell at Barcelona and then reunited with him at the Etihad Stadium before leaving in 2018 while Guardiola signed Mahrez from in 2018.

Following the announcement by Manchester City on Monday, clubs, including , and paid tribute to Guardiola's mother and the African stars were not left out.

"RIP. Condolences and thoughts with all the family," Toure tweeted.

Article continues below

RIP. Condolences and thoughts with all the family 😔🙏🏾 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) April 6, 2020

"A very emotional day for all of us today following the tragic news. All my condolences and respect to the coach and his family during this difficult time," Mahrez wrote on Instagram.